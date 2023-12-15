Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $584.52. 1,505,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

