First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.65 and a 200 day moving average of $393.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

