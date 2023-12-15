Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,145 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

