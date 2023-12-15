Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

