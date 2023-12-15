Ninety One UK Ltd Has $26.48 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

