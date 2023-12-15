Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

