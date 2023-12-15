Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

