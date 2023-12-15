Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 4.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 181,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.