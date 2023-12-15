Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.