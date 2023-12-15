Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 72,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 29,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

