2,562 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.34. 24,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,639. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.15.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

