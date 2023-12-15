98,118 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 33,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

