Doliver Advisors LP Sells 159 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

