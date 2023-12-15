Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 212,780 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

