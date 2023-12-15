Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.07. 335,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,284. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.