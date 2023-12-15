RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.