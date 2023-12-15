Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Reduced by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

