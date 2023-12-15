Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 159.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

GRMN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,294. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $126.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

