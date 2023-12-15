Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 34,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 422,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 204,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

