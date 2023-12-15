Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

