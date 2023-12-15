Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.57. 45,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,090. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

