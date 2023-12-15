Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,280. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

