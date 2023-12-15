Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $83.79. 61,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

