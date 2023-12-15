Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,135. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

