Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,974 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.