iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.