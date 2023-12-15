iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 580.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

