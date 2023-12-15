Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $584.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average is $532.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.