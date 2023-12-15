Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHD stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

