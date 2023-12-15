Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $237.17 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.07.

View Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.