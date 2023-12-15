Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

