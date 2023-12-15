First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,212 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

