Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

NYSE AON opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.22. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

