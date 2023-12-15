Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,816 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

