Albert D Mason Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 333.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

TNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

