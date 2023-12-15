Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.7% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 133.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
