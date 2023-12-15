New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Position Lessened by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $915,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 797.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,867,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 332.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 126,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

