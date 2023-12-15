ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $753.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

