Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

