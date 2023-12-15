Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $7.39 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

