Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

