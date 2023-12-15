Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 71,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 492,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

