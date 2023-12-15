Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

