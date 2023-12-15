The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

