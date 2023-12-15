Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 320,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $406.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.