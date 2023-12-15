Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

