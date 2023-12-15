Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 929,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 479,748 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

