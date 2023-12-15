New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Cintas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $572.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.66. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

