New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $60,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

