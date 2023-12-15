Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $455.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.91 and its 200-day moving average is $397.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $456.73.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.